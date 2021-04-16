Man Yells For Help After Boat Capsizes in Hudson River

A man had to be rescued from the Hudson River this week after his boat capsized leaving him floating in the water needing assistance.

On Wednesday, April 14, at around 11:15 p.m. police officers from the City of Beacon responded to Red Flynn Drive near the Sloop Club for reports of a man yelling for help. Upon arrival, officers located a capsized rowboat in the Hudson River roughly 20-yards from the shoreline, with a man clinging to the side of the boat yelling for help.

The officers were able to throw a rope to the man to grab and pulled him to the pier, where they could lift him out of the water. At this time, it is unknown how long the man was in the water, however, he did have significant wrinkling of the hands and feet, indicating he was in the water for a prolonged period of time. Members of the fire department and an ambulance arrived on the scene to assist and the man was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh for treatment. He was released the next day following treatment.

The witnesses believed that they heard more than one voice coming from the water, and the male provided limited information, so rescue boats responded to the scene to search for additional people in the water. They also utilized a helicopter to search the area. The investigation revealed that it was unlikely that there was anyone else in the water as no other victims were located.

The investigation is ongoing.

