Police are investigating a bizarre incident that happened Thursday afternoon. ABC reports that a man with a samurai sword entered a liquor store in Port Jefferson and began swinging the sword at an employee behind the counter.

Things got even crazier when police say the owner (CBS says it was not the owner, but just an employee) of Port Jeff Liquors shot and killed the sword-wielding intruder. An employee had called 911 when the unidentified man had entered the store and began swinging the sword.

ABC says the failed ninja was pronounced dead at the scene. Kevin Beyrer with the Suffolk County police said:

He had a sword beneath a poncho, it seems to be without saying a word, he pulled the sword out, swung it three times -- at least three times -- at a very close distance to the person behind the counter.

What makes the incident puzzling is that it does not appear to be a robbery attempt, according to officials.

