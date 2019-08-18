Man Shot, Killed During Failed Robbery in Poughkeepsie, Police Say

A man was shot and killed after allegedly attempting to rob a man in his apartment in Poughkeepsie.

On August 17 at 10:04 p.m. City 911 received a call from the tenant of 107 North

Bridge Street apartment 1 reporting that two men armed with handguns attempted to rob him in his apartment.

The caller reported he began fighting with the men, was able to get the gun away from one and shoot him. The second man then fled on foot.

The man shot was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time he has not been identified.

The investigation into this incident is continuing, anyone with information on this

homicide is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

