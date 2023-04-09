Man Poses As ‘QAnon Shaman’ on Bike in NYC & it Doesn’t End Well

People showed up in Manhattan from both sides of the political aisle this week for former President Donald Trump's arraignment.

You may know Jacob Chansley better by his nickname. The media dubbed him the 'QAnon Shaman' because of his bizarre attire and behavior on January 6. Chansley has become a divisive figure due to his actions and involvement at the Capitol Building. He was recently release early from a federal prison after more footage from the day was released on primetime cable news.

A man named Danny Wolverton reportedly showed up outside of Trump's arraignment dressed as Chansley. Wolverton may also look familiar if you saw him without makeup. He gained overnight fame as the levitating monk, Special Head on America's Got Talent in 2020.

Wolverton was seen riding a strangely tall bike when it appears that a person's skateboard rolled out in front of him. He then took quite a rough tumble. It's not clear if the skateboard was thrown out deliberately or if it was an accident.

Video was posted where people were calling out his odd behavior.