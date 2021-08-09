Man Killed Outside Hudson Valley Bar, Help Needed No Arrests Made

Police are asking for help as they investigate the fatal shooting of a Hudson Valley man outside a popular local bar.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Saturday at 2 a.m., officers from the Monticello Police Department responded to a 911 report of shots fired outside of Nelly’s Sports Bar, located at 456 Broadway in the Village of Monticello.

Upon the arrival of officers, they were advised of an unresponsive 29-year-old man laying on the sidewalk.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The unnamed man was found to have sustained a gunshot wound and was subsequently declared deceased at the scene, according to the Monticello Police Department.

Police did not provide any details about the potential shooter but asked for help as they continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Monticello Police in confidence at 845-794-4422.

Monticello Police are being assisted in the investigation by the New York State Police and Sullivan County District Attorney Office. Also assisting at the scene were the Sullivan County Sheriff Office, Mobile Medic Ambulance and the Monticello Fire Dept.

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Richest town in each state

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Nearly 30 New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Many New York Businesses Will Require Customers to be Vaccinated

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Jaw-Dropping $9.5 Million Transformation Complete At Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Nearly 40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.