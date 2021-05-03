Man Killed in Hudson Valley Turning Into Gas Station
A man making a right-turn into a gas station was killed.
On Friday, the New York State Police from the Brewster barracks announced the investigation into a serious three-car motor vehicle crash on State Route 22.
A preliminary investigation indicates a 2008 Honda CRV operated by 57-year-old Ricardo Bregante of Carmel was traveling north on State Route 22 passing to the right of vehicles on the shoulder of the road, police say.
Bregante subsequently struck a 2017 Ford Edge operated by 47-year-old Christopher T. Hammill of Stamford, CT, who was turning right from the northbound lane into the Gulf Station located at 1565 State Route 22. The collision caused Hammill’s Ford Edge to strike a 2018 Toyota Highlander in the gas station parking lot, police say.
Hammill was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition and was unfortunately pronounced deceased on Thursday.
Bregante and the driver of the 2018 Toyota Highlander were transported to Danbury Hospital in Connecticut for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The police investigation into the fatal three-car crash remains under investigation.
