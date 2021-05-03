3 From Hudson Valley Killed in ‘Human Avalanche’ in Israel

At least three Hudson Valley residents are among the 45 people dead following a tragic stampede in Israel.

Officials confirmed a man from Orange County and two men from Rockland County lost their lives alongside worshippers crushed to death during the mass religious gathering in Israel, during the holiday of Lag Ba'Omer.

Among the victims are 26-year-old Eliezer Josef of Kiryas Joel, 18-year-old Yosef Amram Tauber and 33-year-old Shraga Gestetner, both from Monsey, ABC reports.

"Our hearts & prayers are with the victims of the terrible tragedy that took place last night during Lag B'Omer celebrations in Meron, Israel. Wishing a speedy recovery to all of the injured," Israel in New York stated.

Josef is a father of four while Tauber recently traveled to Israel to study, the New York Post reports.

"I am heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred overnight on Mount Meron in Israel. The loss of life as thousands celebrated a joyous holiday is devastating," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated. "New York sends its thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims and to the people of Israel and the Jewish community worldwide who are reeling from this horrific incident."

As many as 100-thousand people were reportedly gathered on a mountain which turned to what's described as "horrific chaos" as people slipped and fell on top of each other in what witnesses described as a "human avalanche."

