Best Pizzerias in America Found in Hudson Valley, Or Short Drive

Hudson Valley residents don't have to travel far to devour the best pizza in the United States.

A new survey found the best pizza in the country can be found in the Tri-State. Food & Wine ranked the 10 Best Pizza States in America. Empire State residents might be shocked to find out New York wasn't ranked first. In fact, it wasn't even ranked the second-best pizza state in America.

New York ranked third, according to Food & Wine. New Jersey was ranked first, followed by Connecticut.

While this list is up for debate, the good news for Hudson Valley residents is the best pizzerias in the nation, in three states, are all a short drive from the region, or in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Food & Wine ranked Razza Pizza Artigianale in Jersey City as the Garden State's best pizzeria. Bread & Salt in Jersey City was ranked the second-best Jersey pizzeria.

Depending on where you live in the Hudson Valley, Patsy's in Paterson or Kinchley's in Ramsey may be a shorter driver. Those pizzas were ranked in the top five in New Jersey.

If you are a pizza lover, it probably isn't a surprise which pizzeria Food & Wine named the best in Connecticut. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana serves up the best pizza Connecticut has to offer.

24/7 Wall Street recently named Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana Connecticut's "Can't Miss" restaurant. Frank Pepe's has been making pizza for over 90 years and has other locations in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York.

You actually don't have to even leave the Hudson Valley to taste Connecticut's best pizza. That's because the New York location is in White Plains.

The Daily Meal recently ranked pizza from Frank Pepe's as one of the best pizzas in America. Its White Clam pizza was named the fourth-best pizza in America by the Food Network.

Sadly, the owner of Frank Pepe's passed away last month.

John's of Bleecker Street was named the best pizza in New York by Food & Wine. The New York City pizzeria opened around 1929 serving its signature brick-oven pies that aren't sold in slices.

Scarr's Pizza on the Lower East Side, Upside Pizza near the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Mama's Too on the Upper West Side were also highlighted by the publication.

Perecca's Bakery in Schenectady received top billing for the best pizza in New York, not found in New York City. Depending on where you live in the Hudson Valley, Perecca's Bakery could be a closer drive. Fun Fact: Perecca's Bakery is Jack Nicholson's favorite eatery.

