Man Killed in Hudson Valley After Hitting Garbage Truck

One man was killed and another person injured after a car hit a garbage truck in the region.

On Wednesday, New York State Police in Dover Plains began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m., on State Route 44 in the town of Amenia.

An initial investigation found that 37-year-old Christian P. Brink of Brooklyn was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry south on County Route 83 near State Route 44 when he failed to stop and yield the right of way at the intersection stop sign, police say.

Brink then made a left-hand turn to continue eastbound on State Route 44 but turned directly into the path of a westbound 2008 Peterbilt sanitation truck, according to New York State Police.

Brink and his passenger were transported to Sharon Hospital in Connecticut by Northern Dutchess Paramedics. The passenger is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brink, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the attending Emergency Department Physician, police say.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

