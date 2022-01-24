Man Charged After Mooning Crew On Inbound Flight to JFK

There was a bad moon rising on a recent flight set to land in New York. With the FAA saying they responded to over 5,000 complaints of unruly passengers in 2021, this year seems to be off to a stellar start after this latest incident. Now, a man from Ireland is facing charges after he caused "numerous disturbances" on a Delta flight from Dublin, according to a complaint. ABC says this poor flight crew saw a lot more than what they were bargaining for that day.

ABC says the January 7 flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport was marred with problems stemming from this one 29-year-old passenger. A complaint that was filed said the man refused to wear a mask after repeatedly being asked to do so. He apparently wasn't impressed with the food either, as he allegedly went to complain to an attendant, and on his way back to his seat, decided to give everyone a piece of his mind. And by that, he allegedly dropped his drawers and exposed his naked ass for everyone to see.

ABC says he has been charged with interfering with flight crew, a felony.

Incidents like this are becoming all too common at our airports and on flights. According to ABC, a passenger on a flight out of JFK became unruly and allegedly assaulted a flight attendant back in October 2021. It appears this is yet another case of a passenger who can't control their alcohol intake. ABC says the incident happened on American Airlines, Flight 976 from JFK International Airport to Santa Ana, California. The airline says the suspect punched a flight attendant over his refusal to wear a mask. Other passengers say that alcohol was involved, and that the suspect had to be eventually duct-taped to his seat.

The flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Denver.

Back in May 2021, another out of control passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant on a flight bound for JFK. According to the court records, it all started because the passenger became upset after a flight attendant didn't pick up their garbage for them. About a week later, a 42-year-old Mechanicville, NY man was arrested for his extremely erratic behavior on a JetBlue cross-country flight NBC NY says it all started as the suspect made multiple trips to the bathroom, while antagonizing passengers, and then touching a female passenger. One crew member said the suspect was even seen "snorting a white substance". Think we all know what they mean by that.

