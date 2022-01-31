He worked really hard frying those spuds to perfection. One picky eater learned the hard way to never piss off the chef. WBNG is reporting that a 27-year-old man was charged after he allegedly beat another man with a metal skillet. Police say he even hit him so hard, and with such force, that the handle broke clear off. What set this New Jersey man into such a rage?

According to officials, potatoes.

Police say that the suspect was frying potatoes in hot oil January 23 when the alleged incident went down. We're not quite sure if this was some old family recipe, or the suspect had dreams of entering the TV show Chopped, but the fact that the 32-year-old Pennsylvania man turned down his prized potatoes really didn't sit well with him. Police later found the suspect barefoot on a nearby road. Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In other news, a Hudson Valley woman, who police described as highly intoxicated and "troubled", was arrested twice within just a few hours recently. According to a press release from the Saugerties Police Department, police were initially called to a residence for a welfare check, a little before 8 PM on January 23. There, they were confronted by the 43-year-old suspect. Upon questioning, the intoxicated subject began flipping furniture and even went so far as to threaten to kill her boyfriend. But according to officials, she was only getting revved up that night.

Police found that there was an order of protection against the woman which was filed by the same boyfriend she had allegedly just threatened. Apparently, there was quite a history there. As officers tried to bring her into custody, the suspect resisted, even kicking one of the officers, according to reports. Even during her arraignment, the suspect was said to have become belligerent with the judge. The suspect was ordered to the Kingston Hospital, where she was treated and then released.

Just in time for round 2.

At around 4:45 AM the next morning, police were right back at the very same residence in Saugerties dealing with the very same intoxicated woman. She had presumably passed on the idea of sleeping off her intoxication, as officials had been called to a reported domestic dispute. The suspect was arrested yet again, this time for criminal contempt of a court order, three counts of harassment, and violating a stay-away order of protection.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

25 Hudson Valley Locations Featured in Movies The Hudson Valley, or the new Hollywood? The Hudson Valley has been featured in many movies over the years, and it's not stopping. From recent hits like A Quiet Place (2018) to modern- classic films like The Departed (2006), The Hudson Valley has been a low-key hot spot for locations. Due to tax incentives, beautiful locations, and the growth of independent filmmaking, the Hudson Valley will continue to thrive as a valuable destination for filmmakers.

So, we compiled a list of 25 Hudson Valley locations featured in film. This list includes blockbuster hits and independent films too. We hope you enjoy reading through, and learn more about The Hudson Valley and film!