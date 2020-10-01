Man Accused of Killing Hudson Valley Man Near Laundromat

A man is behind bars for allegedly fatally shooting a Hudson Valley man near a local laundromat.

On Thursday, Sullivan County’s Acting District Attorney Meagan K. Galligan announced that a grand jury has formally charged 23-year-old Naheem Liles Mount Vernon with murder in the second degree in connection with a 2017 homicide.

The indictment alleges that Liles and another man killed 47-year-old Shaun Chadwick of Liberty in the area of Holmes Street and Wood Avenue in the Village of Monticello on Sept. 30, 2017.

On Sept. 30, 2017, police responded to a 911 call on Forestburgh Road and found Chadwick laying in the parking lot of a laundromat with several gunshot wounds; he later died as a result of his injuries.

An investigation into the homicide was led by the Village of Monticello Police Department’s detective division with immediate and ongoing assistance from Galligan’s Office and the New York State Police. The investigation took what's described as a "significant step" with the arrest of Liles in June 2020 and a subsequent grand jury presentation resulted in the indictment of Liles for murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The indictment alleges that Liles was acting with another person, who was not named in the indictment. Liles was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

“My office and our partners in Sullivan County’s law enforcement community do not give up on investigations like these even as time goes on. We remain committed to putting together solid cases supported by all available evidence that we believe will result in convictions proven beyond a reasonable doubt," Galligan said.