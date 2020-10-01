A Hudson Valley school district has decided to keep students home, just days before students were supposed to return to the classroom.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

All Arlington Central School District students were scheduled to return to the classroom on Monday, Oct. 5. However, officials from the Arlington Central School District announced on Thursday all students from grades 6 through 12 will continue to maintain their full remote schedule until at least November.

"All middle and high school students will maintain their current Full Remote schedule for the remainder of the first quarter. Our secondary principals, Mr. Orcutt, Mr. Schetter, Mr. Wood and I agree that it is in the best interest of our middle and high school students to remain on the current Full Remote schedule, ensuring the continuity of 4 days of live instructive in anticipation of livestreaming, Interim Superintendent Larry Licopoli said in a letter to parents. "Our goal is to begin the 6-12 Hybrid model

with livestreaming on Monday, November 9."

Officials say they are still working on ways to to increase both in-person and live remote instructional time for Arlington middle and high school students.

"In order to insure and test our capacity to livestream for grades 6-12, our infrastructure will be updated during the third week of October to allow us to increase our bandwidth. Once this update is completed, we will be able to determine if we can successfully livestream from our secondary schools. We are confident that it should be successful and that with some additional time to equip our classrooms and train our teachers in order to live stream effectively, we will be ready for livestreaming by the end of the first marking period," Licopoli said.

Arlington elementary students enrolled in the Hybrid model will begin attending in-person classes as scheduled on Monday.