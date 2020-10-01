Fall Camping Season Kicks Off With New PSA From the DEC

The DEC marked the beginning of the fall camping season by reminding residents to prevent the spread of damaging invasive species by following state firewood requirements when obtaining wood for campfires.

October is National Firewood Awareness Month and the DEC has released a new PSA to help raise awareness about the firewood movement and its role in spreading invasive species.

A lot of people take wood from their property as they head out to camp, but don't realize but most don't realize their wood may be hiding the eggs, larvae, spores, adults, or even seeds of invasive threats. Bringing in infested firewood allows invasives to spread further and faster than they would have on their own.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said:

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure' and this is just as true for mitigating the damaging effects of invasive species as it is for staying healthy. One of the easiest ways to prevent the spread of invasive forest pests is to obtain firewood within 50 miles of your destination. Whether you are setting out for a camping adventure or preparing to heat your house this winter, it is important to use firewood grown nearby to protect the places you love

New York State enacted a regulation in 2009, that prevents this accidental spread by limiting the transportation of firewood. The regulation pertains to all species of wood, cut or not cut, split or not split, destined for use as fuel.

Some invasive pests of concern are the Asian Long-horned Beetle, Oak Wilt, Emerald Ash Borer, Asian Gypsy Moth, Light Bown Apple Moth, and the Brown Spruce Long-Horned Beetle.

For more information visit the DEC's website.