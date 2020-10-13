Make Your Own Day of the Dead Pumpkin

The fall holidays are upon us. That includes Halloween and the Mexican el Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Not familiar with Day of the Dead? Traditionally celebrated at midnight on Oct. 31, el Dia de los Muertos brings family and friends together to remember loved ones who have passed on. It’s not viewed as a day of sadness. It’s viewed as day of celebration of life.

Even if you are not that familiar with the holiday, you have no doubt seen the Sugar Skulls that have come to symbolize Day of the Dead. They have become quite popular over the last decade or so, and even though they are skulls, they are also very beautiful. How would you like to learn how to make your very own Sugar Skull pumpkin?

Tivoli Free Library is hosting a Sugar Skull Painting Party on thursday, Oct. 22 from 6PM - 7PM, and it’s being held safely via Zoom. Not only will you learn how to make a Sugar Skull pumpkin, you will also get to discuss the Mexican tradition that goes back some 3,000 years and incorporate the traditional elements into your pumpkin decor.

Pumpkin and supply kit will be available for pick up at the Tivoli Free Library at 86 Broadway one week before the event. Event will take place on Zoom. Limit one pumpkin and set per household. Ages 10 and older. Space is limited. Advance registration is required. For more information, check out the Tivoli Free Library facebook page or their website.