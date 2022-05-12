Major New York Lotto Flub: Wrong Winning Numbers Announced

Find your tickets! There's a good chance many New Yorkers tossed winning lottery tickets because "human error" led to incorrect winning numbers being announced.

During the national lottery drawing Tuesday night, the host "misspoke" and called the 9 Mega Ball a 6. The on-screen graphic also had the same mistake, a 9 Mega Ball instead of 6, despite the 9 Mega Ball being visible during the national lottery drawing.

'Human Error' Leads To Wrong Mega Millions Winning Numbers

Making matters worse, the lottery website also repeated the mistake, posting a 6 Mega Ball instead of a 9. Lottery officials blame "human error" for this major flub.

"Following the May 10, 2022, Mega Millions drawing, human error resulted in incorrect input of the winning numbers in New York State, resulting in an incorrect publishing of the Mega Ball," the New York State Lottery said in a statement following the processing of Mega Millions tickets for May 10, 2022 drawing.

No one won Tuesday's drawing with the incorrect numbers, according to the New York State Lottery website. Tuesday's jackpot was $86 million.

It's unclear if anyone won Tuesday's jackpot with the correct winning numbers. As of Thursday morning, the New York State Lottery's website doesn't have the results for Tuesday's drawing. The correct winning numbers for the May 10, 2022 drawing are 15-19-20-61-70 and Mega Ball 9.

New York State Lottery Suspending Mega Millions Prize Payments

Lottery officials are temporarily suspending prize payments for any Mega Millions ticket winner and hope to resolve the issue quickly as possible.

"The New York Lottery is actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. The Lottery has temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets and all Mega Millions players should hold their tickets for the May 10, 2022 drawing until the issue is resolved," the New York State Lottery said in a statement.

The New York State Lottery has not announced how many tickets sold had a Mega Ball of 6. Lotto players who hit on the Mega Ball win some cash, depending on if they hit any other numbers.

Some New York residents believe, or really hope, the New York State Lottery should pay out all. Anyone who had a Mega Ball of 6 or 9. Lottery officials have yet to comment on a solution.

It's also quite possible many Empire State residents tossed winning tickets because they thought their ticket didn't win after watching the live drawing.

You can see the entire lotto drawing, where the host's "human error" takes place in the video below:

