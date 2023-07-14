“Macho Man” Randy Savage’s TV Debut was in Poughkeepsie

The "Macho Man" Randy Savage made his debut on this day in Poughkeepsie, New York over 30 years ago.

Oh yeah!

The Hudson Valley region of New York has a rich history with professional wrestling and sports entertainment. They held a lot of events here and even taped several of them to air on television.

There have been hundreds of superstars who have had huge successes in the world of wrestling entertainment. Only few have reached mainstream fame and had their careers go beyond the ring. Some of those names include Hulk Hogan, The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Batista, John Cena and of course "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

Savage's real name was Randy Poffo and he was best known for his intense skills on the mike and unique mannerisms. He was extremely charismatic and was always seen wearing flashy jackets and hats with streamers hanging from them.

On this day in 1985 he made his WWE debut on television at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center (MJN Convention Center).

There seems to be some confusion on which day to celebrate. The match might have been taped on June 17 at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center but it aired on July 6. In honor of Savage I think we can celebrate both. Lets have a Slim Jim in his honor.

You can watch the full match here: