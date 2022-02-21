Lynyrd Skynyrd Childhood Home Available to Book on Airbnb

The home where Lynyrd Skynyrd’s founding vocalist Ronnie Van Zant grew up is now available to book for stays via Airbnb.

Known as "The Van Zant House," the Jacksonville, Fla. property is listed as an official heritage site. A plaque in front of the home notes that Ronnie -- along with his brothers, current Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Johnny and former .38 Special member Donnie -- “spent their formative years growing up in this house with their sisters and parents between the 1950s and 1980s.”

The Airbnb listing states that the home is a “living tribute to the Van Zants” and features many nods towards Lynyrd Skynyrd and their legacy.

“Inside this main house, you'll find some cool memorabilia, a vintage 1938 Brunswick pool table, and a retro 70's feel, to remind us all of the way things were, with a hint of nostalgia,” the listing declares, adding that Lynyrd Skynyrd fans “get goose bumps” visiting the home. Still, they caution that the property isn’t for everybody.

“Please understand that we have restored and continue to restore this home to what it looked like in the 1970's (with a few minor nods to technology, like wifi),” the Airbnb listing explains. “If you have an expectation of a perfect modern home, this is probably not a good fit for you.”

The home features three bedrooms and sleeps up to six guests, with stays starting at $274 per night.

"That house was our life, that neighborhood was our neighborhood," Johnny Van Zant recalled in 2018, when the site was given its official heritage designation. "We all learned how to play drums in that house, we all learned how to swing on the swing-set out there — that's where we learned to sing. We didn't have 700 channels like today. We didn't have nothing but four channels. We weren't super rich."