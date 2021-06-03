Lower Hudson Valley Student Wins Free SUNY Education for Getting COVID Vaccine

There are more incentives every day to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

You've likely heard about companies giving away free products. Beer companies, restaurants, lotto, and plenty more have come forward with free stuff to encourage people to get vaccinated. One of the most outrageous prizes is a free SUNY or CUNY education.

According to a press release, in an effort to get kids ages 12-17 vaccinated, Governor Cuomo introduced the 'Get the Shot to Make Your Future Incentive' to help grow the numbers of vaccinated teens. Cuomo is aware that they may need to get creative to get kids to be excited about getting the COVID vaccine. A full scholarship to public universities including room and board will be given to 50 kids who choose to get the vaccine.

On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the first ten winners were announced. One of those winners is from the lower Hudson Valley. According to a press release, Liam Burke of Westchester County is one of the first ten winners of a free SUNY or CUNY education.

In a press release, Governor Cuomo said:

"This is a life-changing opportunity for young New Yorkers to receive full scholarships to SUNY or CUNY colleges in exchange for getting vaccinated to protect their families and their communities. So congratulations to our first round of scholarship winners and thank you for doing your part in our state's fight against COVID."

The winners of this raffle will get up to four years of full-time undergraduate studies, according to the press release. This includes full tuition at SUNY or CUNY schools, room and board, allowances for fees, books, supplies, and transportation that is up to the cost of attendance at SUNY or CUNY schools.