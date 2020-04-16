Lower Hudson Valley Police Officer Dies From Coronavirus

A 25-year veteran Lower Hudson Valley police officer lost his battle with COVID-19.

The Yonkers Police Department announced veteran detective William Sullivan died due to complications associated with COVID-19 on Saturday.

"Detective Sullivan, known as Sully to all, was a dedicated 25-year member of this Department. Beloved and cherished by all who knew him, Sully was an exceptional officer and human being; a devoted family-man, husband, brother, and father," Yonkers Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Words alone cannot express this profound loss... May he Rest in Peace."

Sullivan was given a police escort on Sunday to a Westchester County funeral home. Members of the public were allowed to pay their respects along the escort route, but police told them to maintain social distance and wear a face covering.