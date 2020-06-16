Low-Risk Youth Sports Can Resume in New York in Phase 3

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the green-light for six low-risk youth sports to resume in Phase 3, but many questions remained unanswered.

As the COVID-19 numbers continue to decline across New York State, Gov. Cuomo continues to adjust his coronavirus reopening plan. Cuomo announced low-risk youth sports for regions in Phase 3 of the reopening can start on July 6 with safety protocols in place.

Cuomo classified low-risk sports as baseball, softball, gymnastics, field hockey, cross country and crew. Each child will be allowed to have two spectators.

"So that's another step to (a) return to normalcy," Cuomo said.

The news brings excitement to children and parents but also brings up many unanswered questions. Besides saying "two spectators per child," Cuomo or state officials have yet to release more guidelines.

Parents wonder, will children have to wear masks while playing? Will children have to stand six-feet apart? Those questions and more will hopefully be answered in the near future.

Over the weekend, Cuomo gave New Yorkers some "really great news" about COVID-19. He announced the state reached the lowest number of hospitalizations and deaths since the pandemic began.

He also said New York has the nation's lowest COVID-19 rate of transmission out of all 50 states.

As of this writing, six upstate New York regions are in Phase 3. The Capital Region is expected to enter Phase 3 on Wednesday, the Mid-Hudson and Long Island next week.