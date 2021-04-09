Lotto Ticket Worth $1,000 a Week For Life Sold in Hudson Valley

A lucky Hudson Valley resident could win millions from the New York State Lottery.

A second-prize winning Cash4Life ticket was sold on Monday in Dutchess County. Whoever owns the winning ticket is now guaranteed $1,000 a week for life, the New York State Lottery states.

Doing some simple math, in 10-years the winning ticket will be worth over a half-million dollars, before taxes. In just 20 years, the winner will earn over $1 million, before taxes. Had the ticket also hit on the cash ball the winner would receive $1,000 a day for life.

The winning ticket was sold at Shah Gasoline located at 190 Innis Avenue in Poughkeepsie, according to the New York State Lottery. The winning numbers for Monday's Cash4Life drawing were 19-21-26-39-52 with a cash ball of 03. The second-prize winning ticket sold in Poughkeepsie hit on all of the numbers except the cash ball.

It's unclear who has the winning ticket. If you have the winning ticket the New York State Lottery offers the following advice:

To claim your prize, you will need the original ticket. For your protection, sign the back of your winning ticket and keep it safe because it is a bearer instrument. Options - Schedule an appointment and claim your prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers - Redeem directly at a local Prize Center - Mail it to the Lottery What you need To redeem your prize, you will need to provide Your winning ticket

A filled-out Claim Form

A valid government-issued ID

