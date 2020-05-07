Officials want an entire town to go on a diet. Has the COVID-19 lockdown caused you to snack more? Some folks have said they've really packed on the pounds. Some even call it the Quarantine 15. Now, according to the New York Post, the challenge has been laid down to the residents of Huntington: get in shape.

Suffolk County Legislator William Spencer announced the Healthy Huntington initiative:

As a result of the increased stress we’re seeing a lot of emotional eating … I myself have put on a few pounds. We have to not let this take control over us … we need to take control of the situation.

Obesity can lead to other health problems such as diabetes, asthma, and high blood pressure. These factors can also lead to major complications for those suffering from the coronavirus.

The NY Post says the initiative is voluntary. The new plan will provide free online exercise and yoga classes and nutritional advice for residents. Has the scary news of the pandemic and subsequent quarantine got you stress eating?

