Longtime Hudson Valley, New York School Is Closing
Officials voted to redistrict and close a school in the Hudson Valley.
Tuesday night the Saugerties Central School District Board of Education approved redistricting of the school district. The plan will eliminate one school.
"Last spring, the Board of Education tasked me with creating a committee of stakeholders to help the District face the upcoming budget deficit as well as maintain and improve programming for all students. My administrative team and I met with faculty, staff, and parents/guardians to gather input on what the community valued most in our schools," Saugerties Central School District Superintendent Kirk Reinhardt stated. "I firmly believe that our redistricting plan will help us to embrace and promote these core values."
The plan will eliminate one school.
The plan will close Mt. Marion Elementary School on Glasco Turnpike in Saugerties.
For the fall of the 2022 school year, the Saugerties Central School District will be redistricted to comprise three elementary schools with grade configurations of Kindergarten through Grade 6.
The plan will close Mt. Marion Elementary School on Glasco Turnpike in Saugerties.
"The committee researched three different K-6 models, and we believe this model best achieves the task set forth by the Board of Education in the spring of 2021, given the constraints we are working within," Reinhardt added. "Please note that during our school redistricting process, we are redrawing elementary school boundaries to help balance enrollment and class size at each of the elementary schools. Although a preliminary redistricting map has been circulating, this is not the final map."
Mt. Marion Elementary School will be repurposed to host a Pre-Kindergarten program.
Mt. Marion Elementary School will be repurposed to host a Pre-Kindergarten program.
The following elementary schools will remain:
The District will maintain Cahill, Riccardi, and Grant D. Morse Elementary Schools.
"We all know how emotional a change like this can be, but unfortunately, this was a decision that needed to be made. I believe it will bring about tremendous opportunities for our students that we were unable to provide previously," Reinhardt concluded. "The past 20 months have brought many challenges to our local community, and we have worked hard to keep our focus on providing the safest, most academically enriching setting for all of our students so they can reach their potential. I am confident we will rise again to this challenge."
5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America
'Today'Star Enjoys Birthday in Hudson Valley With New York Celebs
New York Unveils New COVID Plan To Save Lives, Prevent Illness
How Much Do You Have To Make To Be Middle Class in New York?
20 Richest New York Zipcodes
Many New York Pizzerias Among Top 20 in America
17 New Laws in New York You Should Know
Everything You Need To Know About New York's New Mask Rule
These Omicron COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York
Where In The Hudson Valley To Find A COVID Test
New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations
These 104 Hudson Valley Towns Won't Sell Recreational Marijuana
Hudson Valley Towns Allowing the Sale of Marijuana
Snowfall Totals For Friday's Storm Across New York
Winter Travel Tips in New York
Sneak Peek: World Class Axe Throwing Bar Coming to Hudson Valley, New York
Omicron Variant Dominating New York, Signs You May Have COVID
New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations
Hudson Valley Deli, Bakery & Café Forced To Close in New York
Food the Year You Were Born
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
Richest Towns in Each State
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy
20 Worst Places to Live in New York State
Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley
Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
carbongallery id="61a789b8ec80de256e553fbe" layout="list" title="Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close"]