Local Gym Announces New Procedures Upon Reopening

With gyms set to reopen on Monday, those looking to get in their first workout in months will have to follow some new guidelines.

Planet Fitness has posted a video explaining the procedures their customers will have to follow when returning to the gym. The clip shows some big changes that will be taking place in their gyms that customers will need to adjust to upon returning.

Planet Fitness says that downloading their free app is essential for touchless check-ins. The app also includes a "crowd meter" that will show you how busy the gym is before you arrive. In New York State, gyms are only allowed to be at 33-percent capacity, which means if there's no room you'll be turned away at the door.

Face coverings are required when entering Planet Fitness and moving around the gym. Their video says that you don't need to wear one while working out, but that's not true at their Hudson Valley locations. New York regulations require all guests to wear masks at all times, even on the treadmill.

Select machines will be powered down to allow for proper distancing. Disinfectant backpack sprayers will be used on all of the equipment and weights, but customers will be asked to be vigilant in wiping down and disinfecting all machines after they've used them. Upon entering the gym, patrons will also need to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

A full list of regulations for fitness centers reopening in the Hudson Valley was released earlier this week.