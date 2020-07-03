Local Comic Shop to Be Featured on AMC Friday Night

A local comic book shop will be featured on AMC Friday night with Jeffery Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton.

Ever since the quarantine began Hudson Valley locals, Jeffery Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton began to host a show on AMC every Friday night from their home called Friday Night in With the Morgans and this week's episode they will be featuring Jean Michael from Mega Brain Comics of Rhinebeck.

If you're a fan of The Walking Dead series you know that Morgan plays Negan on Television. What you might not know is that The Walking Dead was actually a comic book before it was adapted into a hit TV series. It's there where the bat-wielding psycho made his appearance.

Image Comics recently released a one-shot comic called Negan Lives. Jeffery Dean Morgan has teamed up with his hometown comic book shop to sign a number of pre-ordered copies.

This is not the first time the Morgan's highlighted Hudson Valley services during their show as the recently had on local members from Astor Services as well.

The line up for the episode will also include fellow TWD star, Norman Reedus & partner Diane Kruger along with Elisabeth Moss.

