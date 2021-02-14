Local College Continues to Waive SAT & ACT Scores for Applicants

Does needing to take the ACT's or the SAT's make you and the student in your life, stressed out? The need to get a test scheduled and during this pandemic to actually have the test take place and not be rescheduled, and to actually get the results of the test before the application deadline? Yep, these things are going through your students (or your own) mind, making the college application process even more tough.

One local Hudson Valley college, Vassar College, has decided to (once again) waive the requirement for those applying to the school to include ACT or SAT scores.

The school first did this with the 2020-21 admission cycle and will now also do it for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 cycles. Students can submit their scores, if they have taken the exams, the students that do not submit scores will not be penalized.

Here is what the school said on their website:

We are pleased to announce that our test-optional pilot policy has been extended for two years. In keeping with our commitment to access, and out of concern for the health and safety of our prospective applicants, all first-year and transfer students applying to Vassar during the 2021–2022 and 2022–2023 admission cycles will be able to choose whether or not to submit SAT/ACT scores. This includes homeschooled students and international students. Students who decide not to submit scores will not be at a disadvantage in the application review process.

Covid has made it tough for students to get their standardized tests scheduled and then to also have the tests actually take place, with an abundance of cancellations, which are outside of a students control.

Are their other colleges that have also made this (temporary) change to their admissions process? Will this benefit applicants who are great students academically, but just not great when it comes to taking tests, regular or standardized?

