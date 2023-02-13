Local Animal Shelter Puts Up Rescued Cats for Adoption

For better or for worse the Hudson Valley has had its fair share of "hoarding" stories lately. For those that are not sure what hoarding is, I'll give a brief description. Hoarding in many instances is actually characterized as a mental disorder. The general premise is that an individual has a complete inability to toss out or get rid of anything they own as they believe they must "save it".

In addition, the mere thought of getting rid of a particular item because it has some perceived value could send an individual with this disorder into hysterics. In extreme cases, one's own living conditions can grow chaotic to the point where certain places are not even liveable anymore until attended to. Sadly, hoarding doesn't just apply to inanimate things but it can also apply to living creatures. Which brings us to today.

As stated before, the Hudson Valley has had a recent string of hoarding events and sadly these instances involved lots and lots of cats. In one of these stories, a couple was found dead in their homes and 150 cats had to be rescued from the premises. However, from these stories, there is some new good news to report.

A separate hoarding situation recently led to 20 cats being rescued from a particular residents. After the rescue, the cats had been sent to the Yonkers Animal Shelter. After some initial treatment and care, the shelter has recently announced that the cats are officially up for adoption!!!

The shelter has set the price of adoption at 65 dollars per cat. In addition, the shelter also stated that...

The cats are all adults, and will be spayed or neutered, tested, and vaccinated.

In the grand scheme of things, where all of these cats came from is not important. What is important is that these cats need good forever homes to go to. Donations to the shelter are also always appreciated for those still waiting to find their forever home. For those interested, follow the link here for information about adoption.

