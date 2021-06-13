When you hear that a local animal shelter has a desperate need for people to foster dogs, right here in the Hudson Valley, do you turn to mush? Can you practically see those little faces who need to get out of the shelter because of a potential space issue?

Do you think that you are going to be a foster fail and end up adopting your foster pup? Well, let's be honest, that could happen. However, you could also give a loving home to a dog while the shelter looks for a fur-ever home for your foster dog.

The Dutchess County SPCA is stretched to the seems right now with dogs, because they accepted out of state transfers and then the took in many pups from a hoarding situation. So while they would like to continue to help as many dogs as they can, they also know when they need to pause and ask for assistance.

So you don't know anything about fostering? Or maybe its just the opposite and you are well versed in it? The DCSPCA can walk you through the entire process, from the application, to what to expect, to what the dog needs. Yes, some pups are more special needs than others, the shelter will help to place you with a dog that will be a better fit.

Here is a quick bit of info from their Facebook page:

"Fostering a dog not only benefits the dog in foster, but also frees up kennel space for another dog who may need our help. All levels of dog experience are welcome, our team will provide you with resources and guide you throughout the process. If you have the space in your heart and in your home to help these dogs please apply to be a foster. "

For more information, you can check out the Dutchess County SPCA website directly. They have a whole list of reasons as to why you would be a great foster parent. If you do end up fostering, feel free to send us pictures of you and your new buddy, we would love to see them.

