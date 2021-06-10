Meet Some of the Fuzzy Faces of CARE of DC in Wappingers

More than a year after relocating to their new Wappingers Falls location, the doors to the CARE of DC shelter are officially open to approved adopters, so, we figured we might as well introduce you to some of the adorable animals you may end up bringing home with you.

We recently let you know that the shelter will now be open to the public for pre-approved (through CARE of DC) adopters, and based on the looks of these cuties that are currently available for adoption, you may have a hard time deciding on who will join your family, and find their forever home with you.

I speak from experience when I tell you that CARE of DC is an incredible organization to adopt from, as I just celebrated 2 years with my adorable mom and baby duo that I adopted from them in 2019!

V.Turco

If you are interested in volunteering at the shelter to help them with maintaining the kennels, please reach out here.

Meet Some of the Adorable Fuzzy Faces at CARE of DC Now that their Wappingers Falls shelter will finally be open for pre-approved adopters, let's introduce you to some of the animals you may consider to join your family.