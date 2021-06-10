Meet Some of the Fuzzy Faces of CARE of DC in Wappingers

CARE of DC

More than a year after relocating to their new Wappingers Falls location, the doors to the CARE of DC shelter are officially open to approved adopters, so, we figured we might as well introduce you to some of the adorable animals you may end up bringing home with you.

We recently let you know that the shelter will now be open to the public for pre-approved (through CARE of DC) adopters, and based on the looks of these cuties that are currently available for adoption, you may have a hard time deciding on who will join your family, and find their forever home with you.

I speak from experience when I tell you that CARE of DC is an incredible organization to adopt from, as I just celebrated 2 years with my adorable mom and baby duo that I adopted from them in 2019!

V.Turco

If you are interested in volunteering at the shelter to help them with maintaining the kennels, please reach out here.

Meet Some of the Adorable Fuzzy Faces at CARE of DC

Now that their Wappingers Falls shelter will finally be open for pre-approved adopters, let's introduce you to some of the animals you may consider to join your family.

The Catskill Cats are Back for 2021

Many Hudson Valley towns do various outdoor art displays throughout the Summer. Catskill is known for it's Cats. These one of a kind creations are the work of local artist who wish to share their themed cats with the people visiting Catskill and Leeds. At the end of the season their is an auction with a gala where the Cats are auctioned off. Heart of Catskill is behind this great display that adds another reason to visit, shop and dine in the community.

 

Filed Under: adopt don't shop, Animal Shelter, CARE of DC
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top