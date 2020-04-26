Live Nation Update Concert Ticket Refund Policy

Ticketmaster and their parent company Live Nation have faced their fair share of criticism concerning ticket refunds during the current global pandemic, but their policy has been amended to help out concertgoers amidst this period of financial crisis.

"Fans, we hear you. We don’t want you to be waiting in limbo while shows are being rescheduled. Thanks to your feedback, @LiveNation has revised our refund policy. If new dates aren't set in 60 days, you'll be able to get a refund at that time," tweeted Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation, before directing fans to the updated policy.

As was policy prior, Live Nation ticket holders will automatically receive a refund for their cancelled events. Alternatively, if your show is at a Live Nation venue, you will have 30 days to opt in to receiving your refund as a 150 percent credit to use towards buying future tickets.

As for rescheduled shows, tickets will automatically be valid for the new date, unless you opt for a refund within 30 days of the new show date being announced. Notification emails to ticket holders will begin May 1.

The policy also states, "If you have tickets to a show that is postponed, you will be able to select your refund option once the new date is announced. If 60 days has passed since a show was postponed and no rescheduled dates have been announced, the 30-day window for refunds will open at that time." This is one of the key changes in the updated policy. You can check Live Nation's event status to see the current state of shows that had been scheduled.

One other newly announced addition to Live Nation's policy is the formation of the "Hero Nation" program. If you have tickets to a show at a Live Nation venue that gets cancelled, you can choose to receive a credit for 150 percent of your purchase (including fees). So if you spent $200 on tickets, you will receive $300 in credit!"

The explanation continues, "When you choose this option, Live Nation will also donate tickets to healthcare workers to share the gift of live with those working on the front line through our Hero Nation program. We will donate one ticket for every ticket you originally purchased. All ticket holders will receive emails with their options beginning May 1. This offer is not valid for special events, third party rentals or festivals."

Check out the full explanation of the Live Nation ticket relief refund policy right here, including answers to a number of frequently asked questions and a listing of Live Nation venues. As for refunds, concertgoers should expect to receive their refund in as soon as 30 days.