Live Broadcast Set For Orange County Fair in Middletown, NY

You know it's summer when they're rockin' in Middletown.

The Orange County Fair kicked off this past weekend in Middletown, NY with an amazing Van Halen tribute called Van Halen Nation performing. We'll be back at the fair this Friday for a Guns N' Roses show.

One of my favorite fairs to hit each year is the Orange County Fair. The 183rd annual Orange County Fair kicked off Thursday, July 20, and runs daily through July 30. So much great entertainment at this fair. Enjoy the fair food, rides, circus, tribute concerts, comedy, fireworks, and more.

The fair used to be a stop for all the major rock tours that would be traveling the circuit during the summertime. Those days are long gone, but the fair still does have plenty of great live entertainment, including popular tribute bands that perform outdoors on the Barn Amphitheatre Stage. This year's fair features tributes to some of the biggest rock bands ever, Van Halen, Metallica, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, and Foo Fighters. Shows are free with paid fair admission, but special VIP tickets are available for purchase that include a premium concert viewing area, not open to the public, and a VIP access line at the bar. Information on VIP tickets can be obtained here.

Live Broadcast for Nightrain- The Guns N' Roses Tribute Experience

Live broadcast set for Friday, July 28 from 3-7pm at the Orange County Fairgrounds with the amazing Nightrain (Guns N' Roses tribute) performing at 8 pm at the Barn Amphitheater Stage. The show is free with paid admission into the fair.

Nightrain's Tribute show to Guns n Roses has been taking the U.S. by storm for years running. Performances have ranged from The House Of Blues, MTVs Famous Club LaVela, The FC Dallas Stadium, to this years Carolina Rebellion, sharing the bill with Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, & Buckcherry to name a few. Nightrain continues to make their stamp in today's ever growing Tribute Market. The accurate vocals and hypnotic swaying of Axl both capture the audience’s attention from the first beat down to the last note. Slash’s classic riffs and perfect showmanship (and let’s not forget the top hat) will make everyone do a double take. However, Axl and Slash are only part of the show. The tight rhythm of Izzy, Duff, and Steven are the glue that keeps this true concert tribute together. Get tickets and info at the Orange County Fair website here.

We'll see you there at the Orange County Fair.