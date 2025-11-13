Hudson Valley Hunters Find Good Use For Unwanted Harvest

Here in the Hudson Valley, hunting season has quietly become one of the biggest charity drives of the year.

Instead of keeping their entire harvest, more and more hunters are donating deer to help families in need.

The DEC says New York hunters now contribute between 50,000 and 70,000 pounds of venison every year. That meat is processed and distributed through Feeding New York State, which delivers it directly to food banks. With grocery prices higher than ever, the program has become a much-needed source of protein for families in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster and beyond.

How New York's Venison Program Works

After a successful hunt, you can donate all or part of your deer through one of several participating processors across New York state. The deer is broken down, packaged, and handed off to local food banks. Hunters can also give financial support to the program when buying their next license.

If you know someone who can benefit from the meat yourself, you can donate venison directly as long as it is a gift. The DEC requires a few quick steps to keep it legal.

A whole deer must have the completed harvest tag attached. Hunters also need to add a second tag with the date of donation and the names and addresses of both parties. If the head has been removed for taxidermy, the sex of the deer must still be clear and the tag must include where the head was sent.

For packaged venison, each bundle must be labeled and tagged with the hunter’s signature, license number, the names and addresses of the donor and recipient, and the amount donated. The recipient must keep this tag until the venison is gone.

Where to Donate Deer for Local Food Banks

Local hunters have a few convenient drop-off points right here in the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County hunters can visit the Conservation Awareness Foundation in Poughkeepsie and Timber 2 Table Deer Processing in Red Hook. Orange County accepts donated deer at Kroll Farms in New Windsor. Each location works with Feeding New York State to get healthy meat to families who need it most.

More locations and details are available from Feeding New York State.