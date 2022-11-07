Legendary Hudson Valley, New York Plant Closing, 138 Impacted

A Hudson Valley facility is closing after 125 years. At least 138 employees will be out of work.

On Friday, Hudson Valley Post reported on Avon closing its Rockland County facility. We've learned more information about the closure.

Avon Closing Facility in Suffern, New York

Avon confirmed plans to close its Avon Research & Development facility located at 1 Avon Place in Suffern, New York. It has been in Suffern for 125 years. The reason for the closure is the company is moving its research and development operations out of the United States to Brazil and Poland, two of the largest markets in its business.

"In order to further deliver its Global Innovation Programme and realize significant cost efficiencies, Avon will be establishing new Research and Development operations in Brazil and Poland, two of the largest markets in its business. As a result, the company will be closing its Research & Development operations in Suffern, New York," Avon stated in a press release. "This is part of Avon's Open Up and Grow strategy to deliver aspirational beauty at irresistible value through an omnichannel, high-touch relationship selling model."

Avon Heading Overseas Closing New York Facility, 138 Impacted

A New York State WARN notice reports 138 people work at the Rockland County facility. All are impacted by the upcoming closure.

"Separation for 138 employees will begin on February 3, 2023, and continue through December 27, 2024," the WARN notice states.

Avon plans to close its Research & Development operations in New York State by March 29, 2024, according to the WARN notice.

