Led Zeppelin Reunion Won’t ‘Satisfy My Need to Be Stimulated,’ Says Robert Plant

For those of you who haven't lost all hope for a Led Zeppelin reunion, we're sorry to have to burst your bubble, but Robert Plant said it won't "satisfy" his "need to be stimulated," so it seems really unlikely that it'll ever happen again.

The 73-year-old rocker's last musical release was a 2021 album with Alison Krauss called Raise the Roof, and while the duo generally perform their collaborative material on tour together, you can still catch Plant doing some Led Zeppelin songs here and there.

In fact, when he was on tour as a solo artist in 2019, the setlists consisted mainly of tracks from Led Zeppelin's catalog. During a festival performance in Reykjavík, Iceland that year, he tackled the chugging "Immigrant Song" for the first time since 1996.

"It was Midsummer Night and there was a festival, and I got my band and I said, 'Okay, let’s do ‘Immigrant Song.’' They’d never done it before. We just hit it, and bang — there it was. I thought, Oh, I didn’t think I could still do that," Plant recalled during a new interview with the L.A. Times.

Of course, plenty of his fans would give anything to see him perform these tracks with his old bandmates, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones. The last time the trio took the stage together was in December of 2007 at the O2 Arena in London, and they were joined by John Bonham's son Jason on the drums, which is the closest they can ever possibly be to a full reunion.

"Going back to the font to get some kind of massive applause — it doesn’t really satisfy my need to be stimulated," Plant remarked of reuniting with them again. "I know there are people from my generation who don’t want to stay home and so they go out and play. If they’re enjoying it and doing what they need to do to pass the days, then that’s their business, really."

Back in 2018, Jason Bonham told Billboard that Plant doesn't want to do a reunion because it wouldn't feel right without his father being a part of it.

"He said, ‘I loved your dad way too much. It’s not disrespect to you, you know the stuff better than all of us, and no one else who is alive can play it like you. But it’s not the same. I can’t go out there and fake it. I can’t be a jukebox. I can’t go out there and try to do it that way,'" the drummer explained.