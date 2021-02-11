Learn to Make Make Sushi on Valentine’s Day with Renowned Chefs

What will you be doing this Sunday? Maybe you didn’t realize this, but Sunday is Valentine’s Day. Are you ready? Things are a bit different this year because of the pandemic, but here’s something that can make your valentine’s day shine without even leaving the house.

Food Craft Creative Events is offering a virtual sushi rolling class, and they’ll even deliver a kit for 2 to make it easier and more fun. Learn how to make sushi rolling with experienced chefs and hosts, Chef Nawang and Tian. They will guide you step by step as you make homemade sushi rolls. You’ll learn how to season sushi rice, how to cut cucumber and avocado, how to prepare salmon and tuna, how to make spicy mayonnaise, and 3 different sushi rolling techniques.

And what’s in the kit? 2 cups of short grain sushi rice, 2 pairs of chopsticks, 2 bamboo rolling mats, 2 pairs of gloves, 2 servings of miso soup, 2 butterfly pea flowers, 10 pieces of seaweed paper, sesame seeds, crunch for rolls, sushi rice vinegar, wasabi packet, pickled ginger packet, soy sauce packets, Sriracha packet and true lime citrus. Wow!

Fresh ingredients are not included in the kit, but a shopping list and guide will be provided so you can be ready for the big day. There is also an option being offered to upgrade alcoholic drinks.

Once you book, their virtual event specialist will be connecting to collect shipping addresses and share links and instructions on how to prepare. For more information and to book your spot, visit the facebook event page.