Police say a New York state woman is facing a number of charges, including DWI and endangering the welfare of a child. Officials say a vehicle was spotted on Route 9 Tuesday afternoon driving erratically.

What makes the matter even more concerning, is that the suspect is not only accused of driving intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, but also leaving an even younger child at home alone at the time, according to police.

Police Say New York Woman Drove Three and Half Times the Legal Limit

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to the reports of an erratic vehicle driving on Route 9 Tuesday in Schodack. The driver was identified as a 35-year-old woman from Castleton on Hudson.

State police say a passenger in the vehicle was a child under the age of 16. The suspect was arrested for Leandra's Law Driving While Intoxicated with a Child and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. From there, state police was transported to the suspect for processing, where she recorded a 0.28% BAC. That is three and a half times the state's legal limit of 0.08%.

Further investigation determined the woman had left a child under the age of 12 unattended at a residence before driving, and the additional charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child was added. That child was located safe and turned over to a family member.

Leandra's Law in New York State

One of the additional charges, according to officials, is because there was a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle at the time. This is a violation of "Leandra's Law" .which is named after 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed on the Henry Hudson Parkway in October 2009.