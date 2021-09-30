Leader Of New York’s Latin Kings From Newburgh Sent to Prison
A Newburgh man who's allegedly the leader of the Latin Kings gang is heading to prison.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Carmelo Velez, 32, of Newburgh was sentenced to 19 years in prison in connection with his participation in the Black Mob set of the Latin Kings and their distribution of narcotics, including heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. VELEZ pled guilty on May 25, 2021, before U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who imposed today’s sentence.
“Carmelo Velez was the leader of a violent gang who himself participated in acts of extreme violence. His wanton disregard for his victims has now earned him a lengthy prison term," U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said.
According to public filings and statements made in court:
- The Black Mob is a New York-based set, or “tribe,” of the nationwide Latin Kings gang. In order to enrich the enterprise, protect and expand its criminal operations, enforce discipline among its members, and retaliate against members of rival gangs, members and associates of the Black Mob committed, conspired, attempted, and threatened to commit acts of violence; distributed and possessed with intent to distribute narcotics, including heroin, fentanyl, and crack; committed robberies; and obtained, possessed, and used firearms.
- The Black Mob’s leadership structure resembles the traditional leadership structure of other Latin King tribes. Leaders in the Black Mob are referred to as “Crowns,” with the respective Crowns ranked as “First Crown,” “Second Crown,” etc. VELEZ served as the First Crown of the Black Mob since in or around 2012 and, in that capacity, oversaw the Black Mob’s day-to-day operations and also ordered and participated in acts of violence and narcotics trafficking.
In December 2019 and April 2021, Velez was charged along with several other members and associates of the Black Mob, with racketeering offenses, narcotics conspiracy and firearms offenses.
Velez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute narcotics. In connection with his guilty plea, he further stipulated to his involvement in multiple acts of violence, including:
- June 2017 slashing of a rival gang member
- October 2018 home invasion that resulted in the slashing and assault of two rival gang members
- September 2019 gunpoint robbery of a drug dealer
In addition to the prison term, he was sentenced to five years of supervised release.
25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences
Hudson Valley Towns Honored
Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York
Look Inside: Aston Martin Designs First Hudson Valley Home
Shocking Photos Show Ida's Devastation in New York, Hudson Valley
Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses
Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece'
Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley
Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley
LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State
Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley
Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price
Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home
38 'Most Wanted' in New York
Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley
40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley
Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond
World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses
KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now
Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York
Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli
Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business
Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed
Fast Food Change
Mustang Pinned Under Tractor-Trailer Near I-84 in Hudson Valley
Photos: Truck Drives Into Building in Dutchess County
The 20 Most Surprising Things Found at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen
Legoland