It was a startling beginning to the month of August for law enforcement in Westchester County as law enforcement from the Mount Vernon Police Department were alerted to an apparent stabbing that occurred in Mount Vernon during the late night hours of August 1, 2024.

Fatal Stabbing in Mt. Vernon

At this point in time the Mount Vernon Police Department's Major Case Unit is actively investigating the incident but currently little is known. The Mount Vernon Police Department issued a statement on the incident via their official Facebook page which contained information on the case as it stands.

According to the statement, at around 10:20pm on Thursday night August 1, a 37-year old male was transported by "private means" to the Mount Vernon Hospital Emergency Room after suffering multiple stab wounds. Despite best medical efforts, the victim had succumb to his injuries and passed away.

Law enforcement established a crime scene at a location at Union Avenue and East 3rd Street, as that is the area where they believe that the incident occurred. This effectively is the extent of law enforcement has been able to confirm as of now.

In addition, law enforcement have not confirmed the identity of the victim as they are withholding that information until family members have been notified.

Lastly, no suspects have been arrested in connection to the incident as of yet. This statement however is interesting because though no suspects were named it suggests that there maybe a potential suspect or suspects whom law enforcement could be investigating.

Where Stabbing Investigation Stands?

As previously stated, this case is still being actively investigated by the Mount Vernon Police, however they are asking for anyone with information into this case to contact them.

Mount Vernon Police advice for anyone with information to contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510. For anyone who does contact this number, information will kept strictly confidential.

One may also submit an anonymous tip via the “Text-A-Tip” line by texting “MVPD” and your information tip to 847411.

As this investigation is still active, we will continue to provide information if or when new information becomes available.

