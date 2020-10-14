Latest Phone Scam Hits Hudson Valley

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about the latest phone to strike in the Hudson Valley.

Through rain, snow, and pandemics, there will always be a scammer out there trying to get their hands on your hard-earned money. The tactics these scammers use varies from using the victim's emotions about a loved one being in trouble to get money, or in some cases they will pose as law enforcement officials trying to convince the victim they're legitimate.

The latest scam to land here in the Hudson Valley involves perpetrators impersonating someone from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office. To the victim, they identify themselves as a Deputy from the Sheriff's Office, then proceeds to tell the victim there is a warrant for their arrest, but it can be cleared up by sending cash.

The perpetrators then tell the victim to contact a number, in this particular case, the number is (718) 502-8854, to arrange the transaction.

The Sheriff's Office has provided some tips for people to follow to avoid these types of scams. Do not meet up with someone you don't know. If you're contacted by someone you don't know asking for money, it's likely that it's a scam. If they are telling you a loved one is in trouble or hurt, please confirm that information before sending money.

In some cases, someone will call and tell the victim that they’ve won money, but to process the claim they need to first send money. Beware this is most definitely a scam and don’t send any money. If it seems too good to be true, it most likely is.

If you do send money, it is very difficult and most times impossible to get it back. If anyone thinks they may have been the victim of a scam please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (845) 486-3800 or via the tipline at 845-605-CLUE.