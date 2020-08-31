Lane Closures Announced on I-84 Across Hudson Valley

Officials are warning I-84 drivers in the Hudson Valley to plan for delays as construction will close parts of the highway in a number of spots.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists in Dutchess and Putnam Counties to expect nightly closures of the Interstate 84 Stormville rest area for paving work and various lane closures along Interstate 84 from Route 9D to Ludingtonville Road for pavement and bridgework.

Closures will take place at the following locations, weather permitting:

In the town of East Fishkill, the Stormville rest area is expected to close westbound on Sunday, August 30 and Monday, August 31 and eastbound on Tuesday, September 1 and Wednesday, September 2, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., for paving within the rest area.



In the towns of Kent and Fishkill, the left lane of eastbound Interstate 84 will close between Exit 52 (Taconic State Parkway) and Exit 58 (Ludingtonville Road), from Monday, August 31 at 10 a.m. until approximately Friday, September 4 at 3 p.m., to facilitate bridge maintenance.



In the city of Beacon and Town of Fishkill, the right lane of eastbound Interstate 84 is expected to close between Exit 41 (Route 9D) and Exit 44 (Route 52), on Tuesday, September 1 and Wednesday, September 2, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for pavement repairs.

Motorists should anticipate delays and plan accordingly, the New York State Department of Transportation warns.

Drivers are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.