‘Landmark’ Hudson Valley, New York Diner Closes After 40 Years

A "landmark" diner in the Hudson Valley has served its last customer.

The Airmont Diner in Rockland County is closed for good. The diner's owner, Dino confirmed the rumors on Facebook.

"To All Our Friends. Yes, it is true that we are closed for good. We will miss each and everyone of you. Our best wishes to you and your families," Dino wrote on Facebook.

A reason for the closure wasn't given. The diner's Facebook page says the diner is "Suffern's Landmark Diner."

The diner located at 210 Route 59 in Suffern opened 40 years ago. Dino also confirmed the news on the diner's website.

"It is true! After over 40 years, Dino says 'Good Bye,'" the website states. "The customers of Airmont Diner were not strangers, they are friends and family. I have enjoyed seeing the children grow and bring their families in to meet me. We truly wish our friends a fond farewell. If you want to share your thoughts, click the link below to go to our Facebook page."

Many took to Facebook to share their thoughts on the closing. As of this writing, the post has over 250 comments and 85 shares.

"Thank you for making the diner feel like home. We have had many special memories there," Shannon Massey Thyberg wrote. "You and your staff made us all feel special! You will be missed. We wish you the best in your next adventure! Health and happiness to all!"

"Dino....so many memories there....delicious food....great service.......you and your family and staff made us feel like family and were so good to my son all the time. Thank you for being what a great family restaurant should be. Best wishes in whatever the next phase of your life brings you," Jill Santo added.

The Airmont Diner adds to what seems to be a never-ending list of eateries that have recently closed across the Hudson Valley. See the full list below:

