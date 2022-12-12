What Used to Occupy This Deteriorating Hudson Valley Building?
What's the story behind it? Why has nothing gone in it recently?
I always think abandoned buildings are very interesting and I'm always curious about the story behind them. There are a few abandoned buildings in the area and they somehow still have a ton of character to them. I pass by one every day and I'm very curious to know what the story behind it is.
Where's this particular abandoned building located in the Hudson Valley?
Excuse me while I try to get all the logistics of it. The building is located off of Route 55 and it's across from the Country Commons Shopping Plaza in Lagrangeville. It's pushed back a little from the road and it almost looks like at one point it could have been a drive-in movie theater. Hmmm...
Any future activity in Lagrangeville?
Every time I drive by it there hasn't been much activity, or construction and nobody checking it out or cleaning it up. It's a great space and I bet a business could do really well there.
Here are some suggestions of what could go there:
- A hardware store
- A florist
- A pet supply shop
- A small grocery store
- An escape room
- A Halloween/Christmas/holiday fair or attraction
Those are just my ideas. Do you know what used to be in the building? What's the story behind it? Are there any future plans for a business to occupy it? Let us know on the station app.
