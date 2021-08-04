City of Kingston To Begin New Covid Protocols at City Offices

The City of Kingston, Mayor Steve Noble, announced via press release something that many people will not be surprised about. The announcement stated that starting on Monday, August 9, 2021, that there will be new COVID-19 restrictions and protocols on City Buildings and staff.

Surprised? Probably not with the news of the additional COVID cases in Ulster and Orange County.

The new protocols and restrictions are as follows:

City of Kingston employees, who are not vaccinated, will be required to undergo COVID-19 testing once per week.

If you are a visitor to any of the City buildings, you will now need to physically sign in, and if you are unvaccinated, you will be required to wear a face covering or mask.

Mayor Noble mentions that “These new protocols are for the protection of our employees and all visitors to City buildings, and we ask the public’s cooperation in following these new guidelines.”

At this time, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has suggested that all persons go back to wearing a mask indoors, and to continue social distancing with people.

Have you been vaccinated against COVID-19? The CDC recommends the following:

To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you are not sure if you are heading into an area that has a high COVID rate, how do you find out? The Center for Disease Control has a handing look up site, click here.

