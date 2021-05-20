Masks Not Required at Great Escapes Starting This Weekend

With the changes in Covid restrictions in New York, based on the CDC recommendations, Great Escapes has announced a change to their mask requirements.

Starting Saturday, May 22nd Six Flags Great Escapes will not require masks for guests that are fully vaccinated. Unlike a lot of businesses in New York that are still requiring their staff to wear masks whether or not they are fully vaccinated. Great Escapes will allow fully vaccinated staff the choice to not wear a mask while they are working.

In the press release and the article at News10 regarding the change in their mask policy, they didn't mention any other changes for their Covid safety policies in the park. Like social distancing, riders being separated on the attractions, and reduced seating.

My family and I love to go to amusement parks and we love roller coasters. It might sound weird, but screaming your head off on a coaster is part of the fun and you can't do that as well wearing a mask....oh, and accidentally eating a few bugs while you're screaming is also part of the experience....like it or not.

I also noticed that Great Escape didn't mention if guests were going to have to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated to go maskless at the park. I know a lot of people have been having a hard time signing up for the Excelsior Pass right now so I guess you should have your vaccination card on you just in case.

