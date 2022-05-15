The Rondout area in Kingston, NY is a destination for so many things one of which is its great selection of restaurants. It also helps that it is right along the Rondout Creek which makes for a great waterfront walk after dinner. You can shop and walk the docks and take in a museum or two before or after you eat.

I have been going to the Kingston Rondout since before I was an Ulster County resident. My family and I have been known to drive an hour just to enjoy dinner on the Kingston Water Front. I really can't say I have a favorite place to enjoy a meal because honestly, all the restaurants do such a great job.

Restaurants, Shops, and Activities on the Kingston, NY Rondout

If you want Italian there is Savona's Trattoria ready with fresh pasta favorites. Ole Savannah is perfect for dinner or just a snack at the bar as the boats go by to and from their slips. Mariner's Harbor is a Rondout original, it's a place that has hosted many a special occasion dinner for me and my family. They always make a celebratory dinner feel special.

It is a fun place to take in the Hudson River boat activity. There are some great shopping opportunities and you can also get on tour boats to enjoy a scenic cruise. The Hudson River Maritime Museum is a great place to learn about the shipping history in the area. This winter they even put in a waterfront ice skating rink.

Water Front Places to Eat and Drink in Kingston, NY

6 Amazing Places to Eat and Drink on the Rondout in Kingston, NY The Kingston Rondout is made up of waterfront activities, charming local shops, and amazing places to grab a drink and a meal. Here we put the spotlight on 6 of those eateries which offer delicious fare for any occasion.

Hudson Valley, NY BBQ Restaurants