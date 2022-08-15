Caution: Major Paving Job Will Be Happening in Kingston, NY

You might want to plan ahead if you commute into the area. First, let's take a moment and thank all of the hard workers who keep the Hudson Valley roadways up. I'm sure it's a very tough job and everyone acts frustrated when they see work being done....it's pretty thankless.

Paving will be happening soon in the Kingston area and there's some information you'll want to be mindful of when it happens.

Canva Canva loading...

Where Will the Paving be Going On?

According to the City of Kingston Facebook Page, here's where it will be happening:

Highland Avenue from Foxhill Ave. to E. Chester Street to the dead-end

Hasbrouck Place (from Hasbrouck Ave. to Highland Ave.

Clifton Avenue ( from Highland Ave. to Park St.

West O'Reilly Street (from Broadway and beyond to Mary's Avenue)

Wow, that's a lot of work.

When Will the Paving be Happening?

The DPW has already begun preparing the area for all the work to get done. The projected time for the paving is August 22nd and it's expected to last until September 2nd. There is a warning to all residents that the dates could change depending on the weather.

More information is also expected to come out when it gets closer to the start date. Additional roadwork updates can also be found here. Safe to say we'll have nice-looking roadways in Ulster County.

Get our free mobile app

We want to switch it over to something more positive, here are new restaurants that are in the Hudson Valley and a hotel that's for sale in the area:

Sneak Peek: Hudson Valley's Newest Eating, Drinking Destination Opens