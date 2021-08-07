A Hudson Valley man caused serious injury when he crashed head-on into a car impaired by heroin.

On Monday, 28-year-old Jonathan Keefe of Kingston was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison after previously pleading guilty on May 20, to vehicular assault in the Second Degree and DWAI by the combined influence of drugs as a Class E felony.

Keefe was arrested on September 26, 2019, following a two-vehicle car crash where Keefe admitted to the police he had consumed heroin before operating the motor vehicle. His vehicle crossed the double yellow line on 9W in Marlborough and hit the other driver head-on, who was traveling in the opposite direction.

A blood draw that was done came back showing fentanyl in his system along with a metabolite of cocaine. Keefe was thereafter additionally charged with vehicular assault after an Ulster County grand jury determined the other driver sustained serious physical injury as a result of Keefe's impaired driving by drugs. Officials didn't release more details about the victim.

Keefe has a prior conviction for DWAI by drugs in 2015.

