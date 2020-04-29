Key Parts of ‘Today Show’ Being Filmed in ‘Upstate New York’

Key parts the Today Show's COVID-19 coverage, including interviews with the nation's infectious disease expert and the CDC Director, have taken place in the Hudson Valley.

In Mid-March Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie started working from home. It started off out of an abundance of caution after she got sick.

Guthrie has continued to broadcast the show from her home's basement. In early April, she gave a little clue of where she is, saying she was staying with her family "upstate" and broadcasting from home.

Guthrie didn't say where her home is. But she did say she's sticking to the city less and less. In 2017, she told People she has a home in Rhinebeck.

“We have a place in Rhinebeck, New York. It’s not a long drive," she told People.

Guthrie has continued to work from home. Last Thursday, her child made a "surprise appearance" on the Today Show.

In recent episodes, Guthrie interviewed guests like Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper from her home. A graphic in each interview shows Guthrie was conducting the interview from "Upstate NY."