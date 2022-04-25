5 Ways to Keep Your Fun Hudson Valley Golf Cart From Being Stolen

Do you love tooling around in your golf cart (car)? Have you ever thought that someone might actually steal it? Believe it or not, there are thieves everywhere.

So how do you attempt to keep your precious golf cart from being stolen? Is there a full-proof way to keep yours from being absconded? Probably not, but here are a few things to help keep it yours.

How to keep your golf cart from being stolen?

First and foremost (and probably the most boring thing) is to keep your golf cart locked up. Yes, it seems pretty easy but not only should you keep it locked up, but you might also want to change the key. Quite often, golf carts have the same key. When you buy yours, ask about other key or locking options.

Should you keep your golf cart charged up? Or let it run down?

Keeping your cart charged is a great way to be able to use it, but also a great way to get it stolen. Know how long it takes your cart to reach a full charge, and keep that in mind so you can be at a full charge for you and not for a criminal.

Heard of hide-a-key? What about hide-a-gps to keep your golf cart from being stolen?

After speaking to a few people who have carts, the one thing that most said they have done, and a potential thief might not see is what your parents might have called a Lo-Jack. Essentially, you can hide a GPS tracker, not quite in plain sight that would make it easy to track if your golf cart turns up missing.

What other 'Old School' device might you use to keep your Golf Cart from being stolen?

While there is no 100% way to keep your cart from being stolen, the other big tip that actual cart owners shared with me, is a steering wheel lock. The one that they reference was (or used to be) called The Club. Yes, there is another key to keep track of, but a lock or two might be a small price to pay to keep your cart safe.

How can you make your golf cart faster? Can you soup it up?

Oh, yes you can. You can put in a gas powered motor, bigger tires, and a half dozen other things can make it go faster. Have you done anything to give your cart more power?

